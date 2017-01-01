What kinds of music can Tempi detect?

Tempi works best when there's a distinct "pulse" to the song, like a kick drum/snare or a repeating chord, and assumes the player is trying to play at a consistent tempo. With less structured music it still does quite well but may occasionally report incorrect tempos.

How much does Tempi cost?

Tempi is free, but has features you can unlock. Unlock all features, including future ones we add to Tempi, for a one-time cost of $4.99. Or you can individually unlock Unlimited Recording, Themes, and Audio Export.

Can I use Tempi with my entire band at the same time?

Absolutely! Tempi works great with your entire band playing at once, and is a great way to make sure everyone keeps a consistent tempo across the entire performance.

The screen's too bright while performing at night! Is there a night mode?

Tempi has many different themes, and a few (Nighttime Red and Pitch) are perfect for use in low-light situations.

How do you pronounce “Tempi”?

TEMP-ee!